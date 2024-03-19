Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys Shares of 57,426 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 57,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LYG. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

