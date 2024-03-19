Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys Shares of 913 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $147.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

