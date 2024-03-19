Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys Shares of 973 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 973 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

NKE opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

