Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $124,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

