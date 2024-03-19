Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $141,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.