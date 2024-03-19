Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,878,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,647,000 after acquiring an additional 123,688 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $6,175,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

