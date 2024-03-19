Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 400.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $462.39 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

