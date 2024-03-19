Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 733 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,205,804.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $151.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

