Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Meritas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $350.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $353.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

