Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes $153,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 925.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Down 3.3 %

TEGNA stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.