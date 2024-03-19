Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.