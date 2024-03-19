Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

