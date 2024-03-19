Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bruker by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,478,000 after acquiring an additional 594,362 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Bruker by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 422,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bruker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.20. 53,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,533. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.