Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Update

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Up 0.4 %

BRSH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. Bruush Oral Care has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruush Oral Care

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRSH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

