Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Update

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Up 0.4 %

BRSH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. Bruush Oral Care has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruush Oral Care

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRSH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Br├╝ush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

