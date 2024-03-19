Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Financial Survey

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.9% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burford Capital and loanDepot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $1.09 billion N/A $30.51 million $2.74 5.22 loanDepot $974.02 million 0.72 -$273.02 million ($0.63) -3.44

Analyst Recommendations

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Burford Capital and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 loanDepot 1 1 0 0 1.50

Burford Capital presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.87%. loanDepot has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than loanDepot.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital 56.17% 21.74% 11.90% loanDepot -11.31% -20.00% -2.61%

Summary

Burford Capital beats loanDepot on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. The company also offers alternative strategies, including lower risk legal finance, post-settlement, and complex strategies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.