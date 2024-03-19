BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BV Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ BVFL opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BV Financial has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $119.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.71.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BV Financial

BV Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in BV Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,864,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in BV Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in BV Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

