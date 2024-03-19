Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Caleres also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.60 EPS.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,600 shares of company stock worth $2,488,636. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

