Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +2% yr/yr to ~$2.82-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

CAL stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,600 shares of company stock worth $2,488,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Caleres by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Caleres by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Caleres by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

