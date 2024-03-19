Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Rating Lowered by ATB Capital

ATB Capital cut shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$332.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.95.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

