Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Rating Lowered by ATB Capital

ATB Capital cut shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calfrac Well Services
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.