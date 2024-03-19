Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total transaction of C$816,899.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$675,478.41. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$56.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.18.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$844.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.6968588 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

