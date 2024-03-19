Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.88.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $19.14 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

