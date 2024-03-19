Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.16 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $22.16 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.22 or 0.05179913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00093755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,714,635,943 coins and its circulating supply is 35,566,265,781 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.