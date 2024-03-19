Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Up 5.1% in February

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $241,825.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,000.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $241,825.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,000.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 311,715 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,786,097.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,556 shares of company stock valued at $926,492. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 220.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
