Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Up 4.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.62. 451,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,187,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,717,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at $80,717,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,556 shares of company stock valued at $926,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Cardlytics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.