Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 360,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 50,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. Cars.com has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 14.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

