Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Specifically, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $396,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,537,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $396,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,156 shares in the company, valued at $14,537,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,659. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Wedbush boosted their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.58 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 86.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

