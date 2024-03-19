CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £357,600.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.32.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.