Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 175,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $3,116,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 280.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 246,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

