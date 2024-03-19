CEEK VR Market Cap Tops $52.10 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $52.10 million and $4.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005894 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00026771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014525 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001510 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,745.51 or 1.00262459 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010787 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00140715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0684908 USD and is down -17.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,062,473.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

