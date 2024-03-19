CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
CVM stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.32.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
