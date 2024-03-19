CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CEL-SCI Stock Up 1.5 %

CVM stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 178,478 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.