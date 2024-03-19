Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Down 4.9%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $42.51. 717,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,257,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Celestica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

