Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Down 7.6% in February

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLDX

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLDX stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. 552,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,342. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.52. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.