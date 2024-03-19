Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Down 7.6% in February

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.
Shares of CLDX stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. 552,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,342. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.52. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
