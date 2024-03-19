Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Update

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 36,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.78. 2,633,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,365. Celsius has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 27.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 1.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Celsius by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Celsius by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.