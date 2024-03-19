Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

Shares of CMBNF remained flat at C$66.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$66.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.07. Cembra Money Bank has a 12 month low of C$70.00 and a 12 month high of C$70.00.

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

