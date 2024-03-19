Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 140,633 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CPAC opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Equities analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

