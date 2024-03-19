C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.33. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

