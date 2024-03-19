CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$166.82.
GIB.A has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CGI
CGI Trading Down 0.7 %
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.