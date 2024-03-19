CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$166.82.

GIB.A has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$156.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. CGI has a 12 month low of C$124.45 and a 12 month high of C$160.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$151.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$142.93.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

