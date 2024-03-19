Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $143.80

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.80, but opened at $147.79. Chart Industries shares last traded at $150.80, with a volume of 66,874 shares.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.98.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

