Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $170.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $152.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.15.

GTLS stock opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 378.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $102.91 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.98.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,473,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

