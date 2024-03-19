Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMIFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHMI opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $103.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.39%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

