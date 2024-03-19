Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHMI opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $103.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.39%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

