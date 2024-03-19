Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Stock Performance
NYSE CVX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,669. The company has a market cap of $290.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
