Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

