China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.11

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.11 and last traded at C$8.05, with a volume of 3150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.09.

China Gold International Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.59.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

