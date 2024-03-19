Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Joseph F. Wayland Sells 26,946 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.54. 172,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,852. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.