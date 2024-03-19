CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

CION Investment has a payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

CION Investment Price Performance

NYSE:CION opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $579.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CION. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter worth $125,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

