Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 6,409,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,841,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 177,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 379,931 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $9,901,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 208.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 564,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

