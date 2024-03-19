Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on C. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

NYSE:C opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

