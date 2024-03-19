City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.44. 1,735,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,802,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

