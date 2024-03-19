City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in S&P Global by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $423.46. 368,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,903. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.08 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.