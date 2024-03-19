City Holding Co. Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.40. 450,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,318. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $141.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.29.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

